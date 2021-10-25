Delhi's Adhchini village area gets multi-level puzzle parking facility

An automated multi-level puzzle parking facility has been inaugurated in South Delhi's Adhchini village area to address issues related to lack of parking space and traffic. The parking facility can accommodate 56 vehicles at a time and covers a total area of 467.83 square metre.

The puzzle parking facility allows horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots, just like a puzzle, thus making it convenient for people to park or retrieve their vehicles.

This system is useful in places where there is limited space for parking of vehicles.

The puzzle parking service was inaugurated by Delhi's Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan and SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti.

The new parking service has two modules and each module has six levels. While 31 cars can be parked in one module, 25 can be parked in the second module, Bharti said in a statement. He added that on an average, around 150 seconds will be taken to retrieve each car as compared to nearly 15 minutes taken to retrieve cars from a traditional parking spot.

Elaborating on the nature of the parking spot, Bharti said that there will be no manual interference at the parking facility after a vehicle is parked at ground level. Moreover, the facility has also been equipped with fire fighting arrangements.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has been trying to improve parking system in all four zones, Mayor Mukesh Suryan said in a statement. In November last year, the SDMC had inaugurated Delhi's first completely automated tower stack parking facility near Green Park metro station, with space for 156 cars. Earlier this year, in March, another automated multi-level puzzle car parking facility was opened in Lajpat Nagar.

(with inputs from PTI)