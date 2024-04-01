Copyright © HT Media Limited
Delhi Police nabs YouTuber for road stunts, urge others to follow traffic rules

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Apr 2024, 12:53 PM
  • Delhi Police has slapped a hefty fine of 36,000 on an YouTuber for performing road stunt and blocking traffic in Paschim Vihar.
Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year old YouTube influencer for performing road stunts in Paschim Vihar last week. His Isuzu pickup truck was seized and the person was fined ₹36,000 for several traffic violations.

Delhi Police has arrested a social media influencer for performing road stunts and breaking traffic rules in Paschim Vihar. a video of the YouTuber and Instagram influencer went viral last week showing him blocking traffic in west Delhi and driving his vehicle with door open while performing road stunts. The vehicle seen in the video was seized and the influencer was slapped with a hefty fine of 36,000 for several traffic violation.

The video, which was shared widely across social media platforms, drew ire from netizens who demanded strict action against such traffic violators. Delhi Police took cognisance of the matter and tracked down the YouTuber, identified as Pradeep Dhaka from Nangloi. He was found flouting as many as seven traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Act. These included driving without licence, driving dangerously, RC violation, fancy number plate, blowing of pressure horn, use of coloured light and tinted glasses.

The video shows the person stopping the Isuzu pickup truck in the middle of the main flyover outer ring road in Paschim Vihar, located in west Delhi. He stepped out of the vehicle with a woman to pose for the cameras blocking incoming traffic. A long queue of vehicles can be seen stuck behind his pickup truck in the video. Later, he was also seen driving the vehicle in a dangerous manner with the driver side door open.

Delhi Police said it received complaints regarding the modified Isuzu in golden colour through social media platform X, formerly Twitter. After investigating, the cops found more videos of the influencer setting up a police barricade on fire using chemicals. A team of police officials were deployed to locate and arrest him. Jimmy Chiram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer), said, “The YouTuber identified as Pradeep Dhaka, a resident of Chajju Ram Colony, Nangloi, was arrested from his house." The cops also booked his family members who allegedly tried to resist his arrest.

Delhi Police said that Dhaka used make such videos of road stunts for reels on YouTube and Instagram for popularity. The cops had also found fake plastic weapons inside his car. A separate case has also been lodged against him for burning police barricade.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2024, 12:53 PM IST
TAGS: Isuzu traffic rules traffic violation road stunt Delhi Police Motor Vehicles Act
