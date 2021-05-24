Delhi okays over 1.5 lakh cases of financial assistance to para-transit drivers1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2021, 09:41 AM IST
- Delhi government had decided to extend its scheme of one-time financial assistance to cover e-rickshaw owners.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said his department has approved more than 1.5 lakh cases under a scheme to provide one-time assistance of ₹5,000 to each para-transit vehicle driver during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.
"I am happy to inform you that the transport department has approved 1,55,301 cases. Para-transit vehicle drivers/owners will start receiving ₹5,000 in bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar from Monday," he tweeted in Hindi.
Earlier this month, the Delhi government had decided to extend its scheme of one-time financial assistance to cover e-rickshaw owners.
The decision is likely to benefit more than 60,000 permit holders of para-transit vehicles and owners of e-rickshaws registered in Delhi.
This is not the first time, Delhi government has announced financial assistance to the para-transit vehicle owners. Last year, during the lockdown, the Delhi government provided one-time financial assistance to the auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers.
