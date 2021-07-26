Delhi Metro starts operating at 100% capacity: Rules you need to know

As the Covid-19 situation improves in Delhi, Delhi Metro resumed operations at full capacity from Monday. Till Sunday, the Delhi Metro Corporation Limited was running trains with only 50% capacity. Even buses have started plying within the city which includes DTC and cluster buses. These have been also allowed to run at full capacity.

But DMRC has also made a number of rules to ensure that safety protocol remains paramount and this includes a 'no-standing' rule in any of the metro coaches.

DMRC has also started operating 16 additional entry gates at 16 stations, one at each station, across the network to facilitate the movement of a large number of passengers. The 260 gates were already operational.

The stations that will get these additional gates include Janakpuri West, Karol Bagh, Vaishali, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat and M G Road. Officials of DMRC have said that as further relaxations are announced by the authorities, it will ensure that all steps are taken from its end to provide ease of entry and convenient travel for the common people.

The no standing rule inside the coaches for commuters is going to stay. This rule was imposed on June 7. Each coach has a capacity of about 300 riders, 50 seated and 250 standing. Since standing commuters are not allowed, a maximum of 50 people can ride in each carriage. The carrying capacity is about 17-18 percent which was 10 percent since June 7 due to 50 percent rule, officials said.

The officials of the corporation again appealed to people to travel by metro only when it is absolutely necessary and also observe all Covid-related travel protocols.

No death has been registered due to Covid-19 in Delhi on Saturday. Only 66 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, as per the data shared by the city health department.