Honda Shine 100 starts reaching dealerships

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has commenced pan-India dispatches of Shine 100
Dispatches will be made from its third factory in Narsapura, Karnataka
The manufacturer also has two other factories in Manesar and Tapukara
Shine 100 marks the return of Honda to the 100 cc commuter segment after a decade
The company most affordable bike is priced at ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra)
It is offered in five colour options
It is powered by an all-new 98.98 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled
It produces 7.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 5,000 rpm
The gearbox on duty is a four-speed unit