Honda Shine 100 starts reaching dealerships

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 04, 2023

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has commenced pan-India dispatches of Shine 100

Dispatches will be made from its third factory in Narsapura, Karnataka

 The manufacturer also has two other factories in Manesar and Tapukara

Shine 100 marks the return of Honda to the 100 cc commuter segment after a decade

The company most affordable bike is priced at 64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra)

 It is offered in five colour options 

It is powered by an all-new 98.98 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled

It produces 7.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 5,000 rpm

The gearbox on duty is a four-speed unit
