Delhi gets its first fully automated tower car parking

Delhi's "first" fully automated stack parking with a capacity of 136 vehicles was inaugurated by Union minister RK Singh and Lt Governor Anil Baijal near the Green Park Metro station on Wednesday.

Singh congratulated the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for coming up with the new age parking system and expressed confidence that the tower parking project will contain pollution in the area.

South Delhi commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the 39.50-metre tower parking was constructed on an 878 square metre plot with a cost of ₹18.20 crore.

There is an automated ticket dispenser with a boom barrier at the entry and exit of the parking and the charges will be as per SDMC notified rates of ₹20 per hour, ₹100 for 24 hours, and monthly day pass of ₹1,200 and day-night for ₹2,000, the commissioner said.

He said the multilevel parking comprised four towers, each having 17 levels. Each tower could hold a total of 34 vehicles, including eight SUVs and 26 sedans.

The facility can accommodate 136 vehicles -- 32 SUVs and 104 sedans.

"The SDMC has constructed the first automated multilevel tower car parking facility in Delhi-NCR," according to a statement issued by the corporation.

Baijal said the vertical parking facility is most appropriate in the congested markets and populated colonies as it requires just 1.50 square metre space to park a car in comparison to 30 square metre required in conventional parking.

He said all three municipal corporations in the city should come up with effective parking area management to deal with the parking problem in their jurisdiction.

South Delhi mayor Anamika said the tower parking will control pollution and also minimise quarrels over parking of vehicles. The possibilities to use the facade of tower parking for advertising is also being explored, she said.

The multilevel parking is also equipped with a public waiting area, babysitting room and washrooms, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.