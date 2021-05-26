Delhi gets its first drive-in vaccination centre in Dwarka from today

Delhi has become the latest Indian city to embrace the idea of drive-in vaccination centre. The first one will become operational from today at the Vegas Mall in Dwarka.

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, is expected to inaugurate the drive-in vaccination centre. The centre is going to administer doses of Covishield vaccines from 9 am everyday till 5 pm.

The drive-in vaccination centre has been set up by the Delhi government and southwest Delhi District Magistrate in partnership with with Akash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital.

According to reports, the Akash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital has procured around 30,000 Covishield doses. According to the officials, these will be used to inoculate people in the 18-44 age group at the centre.

"We will go slow at the start to avoid rush on the road and administer 40 to 50 doses for the initial few days," DM Naveen Aggarwal said. He also said that later on the number of doses administered per day will be increased gradually to around 300.

Delhi has been planning to set up drive-in vaccination centre in the city after such initiative was first launched in Mumbai earlier this month. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had planned to set up the first such centre in its parking lots to help reduce people's rush to other centres to get their jabs. However, it has not been materialised yet.

Mumbai has gone on to set up more such centres across the city to speed up the process of vaccinating its citizen after its Dadar drive-in vaccination hub showed up. Similar moves have been made in other Indian cities like Nagpur in Maharashtra and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi is one of the worst-affected states in India as the second wave of Covid-19 swept across the country since April. Delhi recorded 156 Covid fatalities on Tuesday, its lowest since April 16, while 1,568 new cases were reported. Overall, the national capital has seen as many as 23,565 deaths so far due to the virus and Covid-related complications.