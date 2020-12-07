Denmark unveiled a tax plan it expects will result in 775,000 electric cars in the year 2030, as part of the Nordic country’s goal of ending its reliance on fossil fuels.

A majority in parliament agreed on a range of incentives, including lower taxes on electric vehicles and cheaper charging options, according to a statement published by the government on Friday.

Denmark’s “ambition" is for as many as 1 million vehicles to be green by 2030. To help it achieve that level, the government will look into new measures in 2025, it said.

Denmark targets cutting carbon emissions by 70% in 2030, compared with 1990 levels.

