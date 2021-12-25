Home > Auto > News > Daimler cuts stake in Chinese electric car venture with BYD
File photo: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler. (REUTERS)
File photo: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler. (REUTERS)

Daimler cuts stake in Chinese electric car venture with BYD

1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2021, 05:00 PM IST Bloomberg

  • BYD will own 90% of the business and Daimler 10% after an equity transfer the companies plan to complete in mid-2022.

Daimler AG will slash its stake in the Denza electric-car joint venture with China’s BYD Auto Industry Co. following years of weak sales for the brand.

BYD will own 90% of the business and Daimler 10% after an equity transfer the companies plan to complete in mid-2022, the Mercedes-Benz maker said Friday.

Similar Cars

Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)

Hyundai Kona Electric

cc|Electric|Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The 50-50 joint venture was started in March 2012. 

“Daimler and BYD remain dedicated to their successful long-term partnership," Daimler said in a statement. The Denza brand will introduce new models next year and “seek further growth opportunities."

Tepid demand for Denza cars and the venture’s weak profitability have been a concern at Daimler for years, even as sales for its Mercedes luxury vehicles continued to surge in China. Daimler and BYD established the brand a decade ago to tap growth in the Chinese new-energy vehicle market.

Daimler had folded the Smart minicar brand into a joint venture with Geely Holding in China and sold the unit’s French factory to Ineos Group. The moves are part of a strategy shift under Daimler Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius to focus on luxurious cars packed with sophisticated electronic gadgetry.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

  • First Published Date : 25 Dec 2021, 05:00 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue