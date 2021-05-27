Covid-19 crisis: Hyundai delivers 50 oxygen concentrators in Tamil Nadu

In an effort to help health authorities across India in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, Hyundai Motor continues its support through its philanthropic arm Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF). It has delivered more than 50 oxygen concentrators in Tamil Nadu today to support hospitals and other medical institutions to tackle the crisis.

The oxygen concentrators were delivered to the Kancheepuram district administration in Tamil Nadu amid the Covid-19 surge in the state. Under the Hyundai Care 3.0 programme, the Korean carmaker has donated these oxygen concentrators for immediate use at the district hospitals to Collector Mageswari Ravikumar.

The Hyundai Care 3.0 initiative, Project: 'Back to Life' is aimed to procure and deliver some of the most highly critical medical equipment in the fight against Covid-19.

"Today we handed over the 50 oxygen concentrators to Kancheepuram District for further distribution to hospitals.It is our solemn commitment to ensure affected people are able to benefit from these products and help drive recovery and normalcy in the affected states," Hyundai Motor Foundation trustee Stephen Sudhakar J said in a statement issued by the company on Thursday.

Last week, Hyundai Motor India had announced that HMIF had donated a package of ₹10 crore to the Tamil Nadu state government as part of its relief efforts amid Covid-19 pandemic. Out of the total amount, ₹5 crore was set aside for various measures while lifesaving equipment worth another ₹5 crore were also provided.

SS Kim, MD and CEO at Hyundai Motor India, had said, "Hyundai has always stood by the government of Tamil Nadu in its most trying times. Today, when the state is fighting strong against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, we have once again put together a package to help the state overcome the crisis."

Top company officials of Hyundai Motor India and Hyundai Motor India Foundation handed over the oxygen concentrators to district collector Mageswari Ravikumar at an event organised today.

Besides Tamil Nadu, Hyundai Motor's CSR arm HMIF has also purchased and supplied critical medical equipment for hospitals across some of the most affected states like Maharashtra, Haryana and New Delhi.