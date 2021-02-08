CNG prices up marginally in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for third consecutive day.

Fuel prices across the metros remained unchanged for the third consecutive day on Monday.

In Mumbai, petrol price remained unchanged at ₹93.49 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel too was unchanged for three consecutive days at ₹83.99 a litre.

On the other hand, CNG and PNG prices were up marginally.

(Also Read: CredR partners Techo Electra for exchange of petrol two-wheelers with e-bikes)

Mahanagar Gas that supplies piped gas to the megapolis and the nearby areas on Monday announced a marginal increase in compressed natural gas price by ₹1.5/kg and domestic PNG price by ₹0.95/SCM.

The state-run utility said the move is to partially cover the increases in operational, manpower, and fixed costs incurred during the pandemic period.

Accordingly, the revised prices of CNG and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) will be ₹49.40/kg and ₹29.85/SCM (Slab 1) and ₹35.45/SCM (Slab 2) respectively, it said.

Despite the hike, CNG is cheaper by 62 per cent and 41 per cent compared to petrol and diesel, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)