CNG price hiked again in Delhi-NCR, will cost 2 more per kg

CNG price in Delhi-NCR has been hiked for the second time within a week. The price of a kg of CNG will now cost ₹ 75.61 in the national capital and ₹ 83.94 per kg in Gurugram.

CNG price in Delhi-NCR has been hiked once again. The price of the compressed natural gas, used to run private as well as public vehicles in the region, will go up by ₹2 per kg from today. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has shared new rates of CNG in the Delhi-NCR region. This is the second hike of CNG price implemented in the last six days.

Similar Cars Find More Cars Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe 1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl ₹37.9Lakhs* Onwards Check latest offers

According to IGL, CNG price today in Delhi has reached ₹75.61 per kg. The price of the fuel is slightly higher in neighbouring satellite towns like Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad at ₹78.17 per kg. Gurugram will have to shell out much more compared to the other Delhi-NCR places. The price of CNG in Gurugram today is at ₹83.94 per kg.

On May 15, CNG price was hiked by ₹2 per kg. Since March 7 this year, IGL has hiked price of CNG 13 times. during this period, the CNG price has gone up by nearly ₹20 per kg. This includes a ₹7.50 per kg hike in the month of April alone. In last one year, CNG price has been increased by ₹32 per kg, which is a hike of almost 60 per cent.

The price of CNG has been increasing periodically since October last year when domestic and international gas prices started to soar. Besides Delhi-NCR, CNG prices have increased multiple times earlier this year in Mumbai as well.

With petrol and diesel prices spiralling beyond control, commuters who preferred the more cost-effective CNG to run vehicles find themselves in a spot. The price of CNG is fast catching up with the pre-pandemic price of petrol and diesel. This has steadily taken away the benefit of owning CNG vehicles for those who pick cleaner fuel without stressing their budget too much.

First Published Date: