Sales of CNG and electric vehicles are witnessing a hike in Maharashtra amidst the increasing petrol and diesel prices. In the past three months, CNG vehicle sales in the state reportedly jumped up by 375%, while electric vehicle sales too increased by 30%. On the other hand, petrol vehicle sales have declined by 29%. With this, Maharashtra is planning to introduce 93 more IGL fuelling stations for a feasible study.

In December 2020, 610 units of CNG vehicles were registered in the state, while in February 2021, the number went up to 2,288 units. The CNG-cum-petrol vehicles sales too increased from 6,415 units in December 2020 to 7,412 units in February 2021. Also, the state registered 1,102 units of electric vehicles in December 2020, which went up to 1,429 units in February 2021.

Compared to this, the petrol vehicle registration has dropped from 210,715 units in December 2020 to 149,820 units in February 2021, marking around a 29% slump. The overall vehicle sales have been decreasing over the past two years due to the global economic letdown, the economic crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, increasing vehicle price and lately the upward rallying petrol and diesel prices.

In Maharashtra, new vehicle registration has dropped 5.52% in 2019, as compared to 2018. In 2020 too, vehicle registrations have dropped by 23.68%, as compared to 2019. In January 2021, vehicle sales started increasing and sold more than 33 lakh vehicles in two months.

The decline in sales of petrol vehicles and the hike in sales of CNG and electric vehicle sales is attributed to the steady rise in petrol prices. In Mumbai, on Monday petrol and diesel prices stood at an all-time high of ₹97.57 per litre and ₹88.60 per litre respectively.

With OPEC+ extended the crude oil production cut till the end of April 2021, the petrol and diesel prices in India are expected to increase further. This will certainly impact the sales of conventional fuel-powered vehicles further. On the other hand, this would result in an increase in sales of petrol and diesel vehicles.