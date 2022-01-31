HT Auto
Chinese EV maker BYD introduces electric school bus with vehicle-to-grid tech

Chinese EV maker BYD introduces electric school bus with vehicle-to-grid tech

The vehicle-to-grid technology of the electric school bus allows the vehicle to serve as a power storage resource when it is not transporting students.
By HT Auto Desk
31 Jan 2022, 11:31 AM
BYD electric school bus
BYD electric school bus

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has introduced a new ‘Type A’ electric school bus for the US with the capacity to transport up to thirty students at a time. The new zero-emission bus is capable to carry up to 800 lbs and has a range of 140 miles or 225 kilometre on a single charge.

One of the highlights of the bus is that it comes equipped with the vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities.

The V2G technology allows the vehicle to serve as a power storage resource when it is not transporting students. The vehicle can also be equipped with an ADA liftgate capable of lifting 800 pounds. The vehicle also has facilities to carry students with disabilities. The bus comes in smaller length options - 26.7 ft, 24.5 ft, and 22.9 ft, ideal for routes with fewer students.

(Also read | Chinese EV maker BYD partners Momenta for autonomous driving technology)

The electric bus sources power from a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which can recharge at two different rates. This includes 150 kW DC fast charging as well as 19.2 kW single-phase AC charging. 

According to BYD, its battery-powered buses can cut fuel costs by as much as 60% as compared to diesel vehicles and also cut the maintenance costs by as much as 60%. “Our Type A bus bi-directional charging capability is a game changer. School buses can be charged overnight when energy demand is low, and clean emission free energy can be fed back into the classroom during school hours when the bus is parked keeping classrooms well-lit and students and teachers plugged-in," said Samuel Kang, BYD’s Head of Total Technology Solutions.

(Also read | BYD e6 electric MPV road test review: Big on space, comfort and ride)

Standard safety features on the bus include a high strength steel construction body, electronic stability control to aid handling, and an electronic braking system to ensure more evenly distributed brake force. The bus also features HSM 3-point lap-shoulder belts, integrated child seats, and portable restraints.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 11:30 AM IST
TAGS: BYD electric mobility electric bus electric vehicles EVs EV
