HT Auto
Home Auto News China's CATL launches battery swap service for electric cars

China's CATL launches battery swap service for electric cars

CATL launched a battery swapping service called EVOGO that will help EV drivers to change car batteries in one minute.Geely aims to set up 5,000 battery swapping stations for electric vehicles globally by 2025.
By
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 05:48 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only. (Reuters)
File photo used for representational purpose only. (Reuters)

China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd on Tuesday launched a battery swap service for electric vehicles (EV) called EVOGO, which it said would allow drivers to change car batteries in one minute.

The battery maker will set up swap stations in ten cities around China and users will be able to access the service via an app, Chen Weifeng, general manager of CATL's subsidiary Contemporary Amperex Energy Service Technology Ltd, said during an event streamed live online.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.32 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The service allows drivers to swap out depleted battery blocks for freshly charged ones at its swap stations, Chen said.

Chinese automaker FAW Group's Bestune NAT multi-purpose vehicle will be the first car that the service will be compatible with, he said, adding that more models would be included in the future.

(Also read | Volvo and Northvolt to open R&D centre as part of $3.3 billion investment plan)

"We consider the battery as a shared product, instead of a consumer product for personal use," said Chen.

He said EVOGO aimed to address "the challenge of range anxiety, inconvenience of recharging and high purchasing and driving costs" for owners.

EVOGO's launch comes as electric-vehicle sector companies are competing to cut costs and reduce "range anxiety" to increase the products' appeal, especially in China where EV sales have taken off.

Chinese EV maker NIO has already built a network of 700 battery swapping stations across China since 2000, which allows NIO car owners to swap a fully charged battery in three minutes.

Geely also said in September that it aims to set up 5,000 battery swapping stations for electric vehicles globally by 2025.

(Also read | BMW orders batteries worth $24 billion as EV demand grows)

Tesla's fast charging technology Supercharger usually takes 15 minutes to recharge up to 200 miles of range. The U.S. automaker in the past tested, but then withdraw a plan to offer battery swapping to customers.

Outside China, Honda Motor Co has partnered with Yamaha Motor Co and scooter maker Piaggio to develop swappable batteries for light electric vehicles. San Francisco startup Ample has partnered with Uber to offer battery swapping services to Uber drivers in California.

 

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 05:48 PM IST
TAGS: CATL EVs electric vehicles electric mobility Nio Tesla Honda Yamaha Piaggio
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Meet Suzuki Jimny's doppelganger from China called Tank 100
Meet Suzuki Jimny's doppelganger from China called Tank 100
Maharashtra registers 8.26% uptick in new vehicles registration in 2021
Maharashtra registers 8.26% uptick in new vehicles registration in 2021
Valentino Rossi to race Audi R8 LMS GT3 in GT World Challenge series
Valentino Rossi to race Audi R8 LMS GT3 in GT World Challenge series
London mulls extending program to charge drivers for carbon emissions
London mulls extending program to charge drivers for carbon emissions
Audi RS Q e-Tron is too hot to handle for Dakar Rally competitors
Audi RS Q e-Tron is too hot to handle for Dakar Rally competitors

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city