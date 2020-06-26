China’s Great Wall Motors and German carmaker BMW has jointly invested in Spotlight Automotive factory, a facility in Jiangsu province to build electric vehicles.

The construction of the new facility began on June 20. With an investment of 5.1 billion yuan the facility aims to achieve standard annual production capacity of 160,000 units. The two carmakers officially signed the deal, and decided to establish Spotlight Automotive in the form of 50:50 joint venture.

Based on their R&D capabilities and resources, the parties will conduct joint R&D and production of pure electric vehicles, including the MINI pure electric vehicles and new products of GWM. In the future, different products will be divided into sales and service networks by brand.

Zhao Guoqing, Chairman of Spotlight Automotive, said: “With the strong support of the local government, we started the construction of Spotlight Automotive Factory in response to the national call of ‘ensuring production and promoting growth’, demonstratingour confidence in the future development of the national economy. We are looking forward to our cooperation to create the new business model of ‘joint R&D, Made in China and serving global customers’."

Jochen Goller, President and CEO of BMW Greater China and Director of Spotlight Automotive, said: “Despite the difficulties caused by the global epidemic of COVID-19, both sides have decided to continue with the investment plan based on our confidence in the long-term sound development of the Chinese market. Thanks to China’s successful containment of the epidemic, as well as the continuous care and support of the Zhangjiagang Municipal Government for the Spotlight Automotive Project, both sides has taken an important step forward in the construction of the Spotlight Automotive Factory."

Based on the concept of “intensive land use, intelligent manufacturing, energy conservation and environmental protection", and focusing on “building global quality", Spotlight Automotive Factory will carry out product R&D, process plan and the construction of factory simultaneously.

With new technologies and making scientific layout planning, each process plant will fully integrate the advanced manufacturing philosophy of GWM and BMW Group and apply the international cutting-edge production technology and quality management system.