Chevrolet pausing Corvette production for a week

General Motors-owned car brand Chevrolet is once again pausing production of the Corvette. This time, the production halt is due to the supply chain issue, but the automaker claims that it has nothing to do with the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has impacted the global auto industry very severely.

The production of the Chevrolet Corvette will be paused in the week starting on May 24. As the automaker has said, the Bowling Green assembling plant will not run production of the Chevy Corvette due to a temporary parts supply issue. It also said that the supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams of the auto manufacturer are working closely with the OEM's supply base to mitigate any further impact on production.

The automaker also hopes that the regular production of the Chevrolet Corvette will resume on Tuesday, June 1.

While the semiconductor crisis is not claimed to be behind the decision of temporary production halt, no additional details have been disclosed by the automaker.

This is not the first time this year when Chevrolet anno8unced production halt for the Corvette. Earlier in late February this year, the automaker announced Corvette production from March 1 through March 5. The lack of availability of transmission components was cited as the reason behind the production halt at that time.

Before that, another production stoppage for Chevrolet Corvette was announced between 29th January and 16th February.

The automaker is currently building prototypes of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 at its Bowling Green facility. The prototype of the vehicle is claimed to be already testing on public roads.

The final production model could be unveiled in July this year. It could get a 5.5-litre DOHC V8 engine from the C8.R racing car. This powerplant is capable of making 617 hp of maximum power from 9,000 rpm. For transmission, it would get an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission but with upgrades to withstand the higher power output of the Z06.