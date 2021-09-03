Check out Suzuki WagonR Smile, with sliding doors, for Japanese market

Suzuki has launched WagonR Smile for its domestic market and the multi-purpose small car with a boxy look has an entry-level trim and a top variant. Pricing for Suzuki WagonR Smile has been set between 1.29 million yen (approximately ₹8.30 lakh) and 1.71 million yen (approximately ₹11.44 lakh) respectively.

Suzuki plans to sell about 60,000 units of this car annually.

Suzuki WagonR Smile has a boxy yet cute exterior profile. Designed like a mini-van, it also gets sliding doors on either side. The car has round-shaped headlights sitting on the radiator grille and with chrome, and the taillamps at the back are vertical in shape. With a flat roofline, WagonR Smile is 45mm higher than the company's regular WagonR model. The brand will also facilitate a dual-tone paint scheme.

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki sales in August impacted by electronic components shortage)

Suzuki has also given special attention to the interiors of the WagonR Smile. A large touchscreen infotainment system and dashboard in dual-shade theme are likely to attract young buyers. The instrument cluster in analogue. Prospective customers can also look forward to customization options. These will include roof rails, alloy wheels, body kits and much more to make the car more personalised as per one's choice.

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki to cut September production by 40% due to chip crisis)

Coming to the powertrain, Suzuki WagonR Smile has a three-cylinder natural aspired petrol engine with a capacity of 657cc. This engine is capable of generating bhp and has peak torque of 58 Nm. There is a CVT transmission gearbox. Front-wheel driver or an all-wheel-drive variant can be chosen from.