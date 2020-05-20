CEAT Tyres educates over 30,000 drivers, mechanics on coronavirus

To create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, CEAT Tyres has reached out to around 30,000 drivers, mechanics and several unorganised members of the automotive eco-system.

CEAT organized an interaction of mechanics, drivers with its Chief Fitness Officer Dr Athawale, about the current virus situation in the country. The blue-collar workforce was informed about all the necessary information on the Covid-19 virus, how to tackle, hygiene practices that need to be followed.

(Also Read: Amid coronavirus lockdown, CEAT Tyres inks pact to sanitise trucks)

Mr Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres said, “During such critical times, misinformation can deem to be more deadly than the virus itself, which is why the team at CEAT Tyres wanted to help the situation, by reaching out to the common man and clearing their doubts. The team has done an excellent job and we will try and reach out to more people."

After this, CEAT has announced that it plans to reaching out to 15000+ auto drivers, dealers, and sub-dealers in the cities of Lucknow, Pune, Patna, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ranchi.

CEAT has recently announced that it has reopened its sales and service network in the country. It has also introduced doorstep service to customers at select locations. (Read full information here)