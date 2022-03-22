CEAT launches color-tread tyres to help vehicle owner know when to replace

Not visible when first purchased, the CEAT tyres have an embedded yellow strip which when clear to the naked eye, is a sign of the tyre needing a replacement.

CEAT on Tuesday informed the launch of a new set of tyres with color-tread wear indicators to help vehicle owners know the exact period in which to opt for a new set. At present, it isn't always clear to a vehicle owner that the existing set of tyres may be well past their prime and this can be a safety hazard.

But CEAT claims that with the color-tread wear indicator, it can be easily ascertained.

The entire logic is actually quite simple. These CEAT tyres come with an embedded yellow strip within the tread portion. In its new state, this strip isn't visible but as the vehicle does its rounds over an extended period of time, this becomes visible, a sign that it may be time to go in for a replacement.

Available in two sizes - 15-inch for Toyota Innova and 16-inch for Toyota Innova Crysta, CEAT is underlining the potential of these tyres to enhance the safety quotient. “Consumer insight studies revealed that most of the users are not aware of when to change the tyres. Driving worn out tyres could be unsafe for them and everyone around on the roads," says Ankur Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer at CEAT Tyres. "We have come up with an innovative product with Colour Tread Wear Indicator technology with an aim to make our customers aware of the time to change tyres for safety.’’