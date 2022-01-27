HT Auto
Home Auto News Cars skidding on roads full of ice in Shimla cause traffic jams

Cars skidding on roads full of ice in Shimla cause traffic jams

Several roads, including four national highways, have been closed due to heavy snowfall in Shimla over the past few days.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 02:27 PM
Several roads, including four national highways, have been closed due to heavy snowfall in Shimla over the past few days. (Photo by Deepak Sansta/Hindustan Times)
Several roads, including four national highways, have been closed due to heavy snowfall in Shimla over the past few days. (Photo by Deepak Sansta/Hindustan Times)

Roads leading to Shimla, capital of Himachal Pradesh, is turning out to be a nightmare for tourists. There have been reports of massive traffic jams as vehicles were stuck due to snow on the roads.

On Thursday, roads in Shimla witnessed traffic jam with roads covered in ice causing cars to skid.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Several cars also suffered damages as they slipped on the roads. According to new agency ANI, ong queues could be seen on the Shimla-Mashobra road.

On Monday, the State Disaster Management Authority, in its press note, informed that several roads, including four national highways have been closed and power supply and water supply channels have been disrupted at places.

"Due to heavy snowfall, 731 roads including four National Highways closed, 1365 power supply schemes disrupted, 102 water supply schemes disrupted and 3220 electricity supply schemes were disrupted, out of which 1,955 have been restored," the note read.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy snowfall over the past few days. The mercury in the state has is presently down to sub-zero temperatures, while in Shimla it was recorded to be 0.3 degree Celsius.

Earlier, images of cars covered heavily under thick chunks of ice went viral as Shimla witnessed heavy snowfall. There were images of people trying to push vehicles stuck on the snow covered road during heavy snowfall in Shimla.

 

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 02:27 PM IST
TAGS: traffic jams
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Renault Nissan Mitsubishi to spend $23 billion on EVs in next 5 years
Renault Nissan Mitsubishi to spend $23 billion on EVs in next 5 years
Watch: Tesla HEPA filter, Bioweapon Defense Mode save you from 99.97% particles
Watch: Tesla HEPA filter, Bioweapon Defense Mode save you from 99.97% particles
Budget 2022: From EV infra to PLI scheme, two-wheeler makers list expectations
Budget 2022: From EV infra to PLI scheme, two-wheeler makers list expectations
Is this world's first Tesla Semi fleet parked at a Megacharging station?
Is this world's first Tesla Semi fleet parked at a Megacharging station?
Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India
Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city