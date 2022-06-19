Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Car Smashes Head On With Truck On Agra Lucknow Expressway; Four People Killed

Car smashes head-on with truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway; four people killed

The container truck lost balance after its driver felt sleepy while driving on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.
By : Updated on : 19 Jun 2022, 03:05 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)

A vehicle travelling via the Agra-Lucknow Expressway collided with a container truck in the wee hours of Sunday, leading to the death of four members of a family, including two children. The incident took place between 5.00 am and 6.00 am under Hasanganj police station. The occupants of the vehicle were rushed to a hospital in Lucknow but were then declared dead by the doctors.

The deceased were identified as Akhilesh Mishra (40), his wife Babita Mishra (36), daughter Jyoti Mishra (10) and niece Priyanshi (12). The members of the family were on their way to Siwan to attend a family programme. The accident took place while they were on their way after the container truck lost balance due to driver feeling sleepy.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also watch | Ford Mustang climbs up power pole after driver loses control)

The truck then broke the divider and collided head-on with the car. Two more people were injured in the accident have been hospitalised in Unnao. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased persons have been sent for post-mortem examination, SHO of Hasanganj police station Akhilesh Chandra Pandey told PTI.

Reacting to the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the loss of lives. He also ordered the district administration officials to ensure that the injured people get proper treatment.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2022, 03:05 PM IST
TAGS: car accident road accident road safety
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS