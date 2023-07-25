Such a vehicle could cause troubles if not maintained properly
Here are some key tips on how to maintain an idle vehicle
Start the car at least once every week and keep the engine running for 15 minutes
This will allow the battery of the car to replenish and prevent from drying out
Check lights, AC, music system etc if they are working properly and at optimum level
Ensure to move the car a bit at the front or rear at least once in a week
This will prevent pre-mature wear and tear to a particular spot of the tyre
If the car is standing stationary for weeks, it is best to refill tyres with air pressure slightly higher than the recommended level
Keep the wipers in standing position if the vehicle is parked outside in open
Cover the car if it is parked in open to save it from natural elements bird droppings etc