Bugatti should have ICE engine for some time but heavily electrified: Rimac

Rimac Automobili CEO Mate Rimac has said that the next flagship combustion engine featured in a Bugatti would be heavily electrified.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Feb 2022, 11:29 AM
Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport (Bugatti)

With Bugatti becoming a part of Rimac Automobili last year, the super car brand is up for some significant changes. CEO Mate Rimac has already laid out plans for the future of the brand but he, however, believes that Bugatti should still have the internal combustion engine for some time.

Though these engines will be heavily electrified, he said in an interview.

While speaking to Automotive News Europe, Rimac also said that Bugatti simply didn’t fit under the Volkswagen brand any more as times are changing and the W16 powerhouse used by the brand is getting old. “If you look at Bugatti, it’s all based on the W16 engine, which is almost two decades old. It is an amazing powerplant that created the hypercar business… I’m an electric car guy, but a Bugatti should still have a combustion engine for some time," Rimac said.

(Also read | This Bugatti La Voiture Noire model is made up of 24k rose gold)

However, this doesn't mean that Bugatti is going to keep running with a totally unelectrified powertrain. Rimac revealed that the next flagship combustion engine featured in a Bugatti would be “heavily electrified."

Rimac went on to talk about Nevera, saying that the similar attitude will continue and harmonize with the way the Nevera is made as well. “Everything in the Nevera (is made) from scratch. You will not find one piece in that car that you can find on another car… we will do the same for future Bugattis, creating really exceptional products that are not comparable with anything else on the market," he added.

Rimac Automobili is also working on a research and development center that’s being built near Zagreb and Rimac went on to say that the centre is being built without fences so that young people have the chance to be influenced by supercars.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2022, 11:29 AM IST
TAGS: Rimac Bugatti electric vehicles combustion engine
