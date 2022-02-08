Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Bugatti makes a comeback in GP Ice Race after 60 years

Bugatti makes a comeback in GP Ice Race after 60 years

Bugatti Type 51 and a Bugatti Baby II, based on Type 35, were the first Bugattis to take part in the GP Ice Race since 1960.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 09:32 AM
This year's ice race named ICEolated was organised in Zell am See, Austria. (Bugatti)

Bugatti recently participated in the GP Ice Race that took place this year after over 60 years after its maiden debut. A Bugatti Type 51 and a Bugatti Baby II – based on Type 35 – were the first Bugattis to take part in the event since 1960. This year's ice race named ICEolated was organised in Zell am See, Austria and it did not include spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.22 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The luxury automaker shared the Bugatti Baby II that was created by The Little Car Company was introduced as the ‘safety car’ for the event, despite its smaller than usual scale. The former was based on the Bugatti Type 35 which the company regards as the most successful racing car of all time. The vehicle appeared as a specially-commissioned ‘Ice Spec’ form.

(Also | Watch: This Bugatti Chiron replica looks exactly like the real thing)

The model had three variants back then namely Base, Vitesse and Pur Sang. The Pur Sang variant painted in French racing blue colours was used in the ice race. It also had a number of modifications that helped it to tackle the icy surfaces of the event. Bugatti informed the car boasted studded tires, limited-slip differential, a 1930s-inspired racing livery with GP Ice Race branding and safety car-style hazard lights. The vehicle led cars out on track before the start of the Ice Race GP, added the French marque. 

(Also read | What speed limit? Millionaire, 58, may be jailed for racing supercar at 417 kmph)

Bugatti shared all versions of its Baby II model have a fully electric powertrain, high-performance hydraulic brakes and selectable driving modes. It offers rear-wheel drive to the user, added the company.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: Bugatti
Related Stories
US firm Hennessey's Venom GT sets new record for the fastest car in world
08 Feb 2022
Aston Martin aims to break Porsche Cayenne's Nurburgring record with DBX707
01 Feb 2022
Lamborghini Countach, AMG One, Ferrari 512 M joining Lego league for 2022
01 Feb 2022
Lotus releases sketch of its first electric sports car
05 Feb 2022
Haas becomes first Formula One team to reveal 2022 race car and livery
06 Feb 2022
Top 3 sedans sold in India in January: Maruti Dzire continues to rule
04 Feb 2022
Watch: Maserati Grecale luxury SUV goes extreme weather testing in -30 degree
07 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS