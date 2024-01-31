Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Brezza, Grand Vitara Suv Sales Boost Maruti Suzuki's Profit In Q3

Brezza, Grand Vitara SUV sales boost Maruti Suzuki's profit in Q3

By: Reuters
Updated on: 31 Jan 2024, 17:04 PM
Follow us on:
  • SUVs like Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara are pushing Maruti Suzuki's sales in India. However, its small cars continue to witness dip.
Maruti Suzuki's two flagship SUVs Brezza and Grand Vitara continue to drive up its sales numbers helping the carmaker to record profit in Q3. However, small cars like Baleno have seen a downslide over past several months.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's top carmaker by sales, reported a bigger-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, buoyed by strong demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Indian consumers generally make big-ticket purchases during the festive season, which lasted for a large part for the third quarter. Increased sales of more expensive SUVs, such as Grand Vitara and Brezza, helped boost Maruti's total sales volumes by 7.6% to about 501,000 units.

The company's profit after tax for the three months to Dec. 31 rose 33% to 31.3 billion rupees ($377 million). Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 29.25 billion rupees, per LSEG data.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia Sonet
1493.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
1197 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
1197.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Still, this is the carmaker's slowest profit growth since it reported a drop in profit in the December 2021 quarter, partly due to a dip in sales of small cars, which also includes hatchbacks such as Baleno.

They were down throughout least year and extended into the December quarter as high inflation curbed rural spending, the segment's largest consumer demographic.

The Swift hatchback-maker's revenue from sales rose 14.4% to 318.6 billion rupees.

Also Read : Baleno, Grand Vitara and Brezza to undergo Bharat NCAP tests, confirms Maruti Suzuki

Its margins on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) expanded to 11.7% from 9.8% last year, but declined from 12.9% in the September quarter, per analysts.

Maruti had offered higher year-end and festival discounts in the third quarter which, coupled with higher inventory, led to the sequential margin decline.

Also Read : Tata to showcase Nexon CNG among 2 new concept cars at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

Contribution of pricier and margin-boosting utility vehicles, mostly SUVs, to total passenger vehicle sales rose from about 24% last year to nearly 39% in the December quarter.

Maruti shares, which were up on the day, climbed about 3% to the day's high after reporting results.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2024, 17:04 PM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Brezza Brezza Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS