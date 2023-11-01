Brezza, Grand Vitara SUVs boost Maruti's sales in October

Published Nov 01, 2023

Maruti Suzuki sold nearly 60 lakh utility vehicles last month

Models like Brezza, Grand Vitara and Fronx led Maruti's SUV charge in October

Brezza remains Maruti Suzuki's best-selling SUV, which rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others

The Grand Vitara SUV, which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, is one of Maruti's flagship models

The Fronx SUV, based on Maruti's Baleno, has also helped the carmaker to increase its share in the segment

Among other utility vehicles, Maruti Ertiga continues to lead the three-row MPV segment

Invicto, Maruti's latest offering in the segment, is based on Toyota's Innova HyCross

Maruti Suzuki's overall sales in October stood at 177,266 units, marginally down from its all-time high
