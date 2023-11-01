Brezza, Grand Vitara SUVs boost Maruti's sales in October

Maruti Suzuki sold nearly 60 lakh utility vehicles last month
Models like Brezza, Grand Vitara and Fronx led Maruti's SUV charge in October
Brezza remains Maruti Suzuki's best-selling SUV, which rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others
The Grand Vitara SUV, which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, is one of Maruti's flagship models
The Fronx SUV, based on Maruti's Baleno, has also helped the carmaker to increase its share in the segment
Among other utility vehicles, Maruti Ertiga continues to lead the three-row MPV segment
Invicto, Maruti's latest offering in the segment, is based on Toyota's Innova HyCross
Maruti Suzuki's overall sales in October stood at 177,266 units, marginally down from its all-time high