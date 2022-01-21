BMW bikes may soon get width adjustable seats

The new seat design by BMW Motorrad proves an incredibly simple way to increase the width of the motorcycle seats.

While height adjustable seats are already found in plenty of the regular motorcycles these days, BMW Motorrad is now developing new seats which can also be adjusted for width. Needless to say, BMW intends to raise the game much higher for its upcoming R 1250 GS adventure bike with the upcoming saddle design.

The new seat design by BMW proves an incredibly simple way to increase the width of the motorcycle seats. Also, similar design is present for bicycles and it only makes one wonder why isn't it in use for motorbikes already?

As per the newly leaked patent images seen on Cycleworld.com, the seat is split three ways with the rear two adjustable pieces for increasing width, while the front element is fixed as normal. Each section also seems to have its own seat covers.

Patents filed by BMW show a width-adjustable motorcycle saddle made up of three separate sections.

In the normal settings, the seat appears to be like any other regular seat but with the cover off, the design reveals that the two back sections are pivoted from their outer front corners and supported on curved runners underneath. Although what's needed to be noted is that while the rear halves sections can be swung outward for increasing the overall width, the process does create a central gap in the process.

The patent reveals that the setup uses threaded fasteners to lock seat into place. This indicates that the seat adjustment may not be as quick as one would want it. In other words, the rider has to first loosen the fasteners underneath, shift the sides to the desired position, then retighten the fasteners to hold the seat sides in place.

The two rear sections are supported by slotted runners underneath, and can pivot on them.

However, there are also other possibilities the patent talks about -“a further aspect of the invention provides that the adjusting device can be actuated electrically and/or manually. Accordingly, the adjusting device comprises an electric motor and/or a mechanical mechanism, by means of which the two pivoting sections can be pivoted."

Whatever the case may be, don't expect the new seat to arrive in the BMW models anytime sooner than 2023 or 2024.

