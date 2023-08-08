Getting better mileage from your motorcycle is the best thing you wish for

Published Aug 08, 2023

There are several factors that play key role in fuel economy figures of a bike

Following a few easy tips can ensure better milage from your motorcycle

First thing you should do is keep your bike clean and in perfect shape

Retuning carburettor can help in getting better mileage

Make sure the tyres are properly inflated with recommended air pressure

Get the motorcycle serviced periodically and on time

Check if your riding behaviour is impacting the milage or not

Avoid installing unnecessary accessories on the motorcycle

Following these tips can result in improvement of fuel economy
