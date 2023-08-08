There are several factors that play key role in fuel economy figures of a bike
Following a few easy tips can ensure better milage from your motorcycle
First thing you should do is keep your bike clean and in perfect shape
Retuning carburettor can help in getting better mileage
Make sure the tyres are properly inflated with recommended air pressure
Get the motorcycle serviced periodically and on time
Check if your riding behaviour is impacting the milage or not
Avoid installing unnecessary accessories on the motorcycle
Following these tips can result in improvement of fuel economy