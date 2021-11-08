BMW 7 Series set to get Level 3 self-driving capabilities next year: Report

Attaining advanced autonomous driving capabilities is one major goal that carmakers around the world are aggressively pursuing. Each automaker is trying to bring self-driving technology to its vehicles with latest driver assistance systems along with strong safety measures. And, one of them is BMW that is aiming to introduce Level 3 automated driving capabilities in its 7 Series by 2022.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Frank Weber, BMW director of development shared that the Bavarian automaker is all-ready to bring its Level 3 autonomous driving technology in the 7 Series. "It’s a function you can buy. It will be ready to go at the launch of the 7 Series," he said.

A car with Level 3 automated driving can speed up, decelerate and stop itself when the user engages the system. The vehicle will also be able to steer itself with no assistance for as long as all the conditions of the system are met, however, the system will also notify the user when to take control of the car. This shows that one has to be still be alert about hazards on the roads and should be ready to manoeuvre the vehicle in case of an emergency. Hence, one can deduce that the Level 3 automated driving technology is a more seasoned driver assistance. Full self-driving technology can only be achieved once there is no need for driver input.

With BMW aiming to implement Level–3 self-driving technology by next year, it shared that these systems will not be standard all across and hence one can only opt for it. The report also mentioned that apart from the 7 Series, BMW will also provide the technology in its recently released iX crossover.