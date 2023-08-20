HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Bharat Ncap To Launch On August 22. Key Things To Know

Bharat NCAP to launch on August 22. Key things to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2023, 17:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) on August 22, the government announced on Sunday. The Bharat NCAP comes as a major step in making cars safer in India. The passenger vehicles being manufactured and sold in the country will have to comply with this new safety regulation. The new safety regulation will be enforced across the country from October 1. Several auto manufacturers in India have already welcomed this move.

India will soon have its own car safety rating system when Bharat NCAP is launched from October 1.
India will soon have its own car safety rating system when Bharat NCAP is launched from October 1.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) in an announcement on Sunday has said that the Bharat NCAP will be a significant step towards improving road safety in India by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. The programme aims to provide a tool to car buyers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the country's vehicle market, stated the announcement.

Also Read : Maruti, Toyota, Mahindra give thumbs up to Bharat NCAP, India's own car safety test system

Under the Bharat NCAP, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197, stated the announcement. Based on the performance of the car in the crash tests, the model will be awarded star ratings for adult occupants and child occupants, just like the cars are tested and given star ratings by the Global NCAP. While purchasing the vehicles, the consumers can refer to these star ratings to compare the safety standards of different vehicles and accordingly make their purchase decision.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3 M40i
₹86.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The ministry in its announcement also said that the new safety regulation is expected to increase the demand for safer cars and will also encourage the car manufacturers in the country to comply with the Bharat NCAP to make safer cars. The ministry also hopes that with higher safety standards, Indian cars would be able to compete better in the global market, increasing the export potential of car manufacturers in the country. It further stated that the upcoming Bharat NCAP norms would develop a safety-sensitive car market in India.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2023, 17:04 PM IST
TAGS: Bharat NCAP car safety Nitin Gadkari

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supers, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 299 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Car Vacuum Cleaner - PESOMA Portable & Corded High Power for Car Cleaning Car Accessories, DC 12V, 120W 5.5 KPA, Vacuum Cleaner for Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vacuum Cleaner for Car Cleaning(OCV)
Rs. 1,189 Rs. 3,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.