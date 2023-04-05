Bajaj Auto reports domestic sales increase of 47% in March'23

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announced its sales figures for March 2023. The manufacturer sold 1,52,287 units in March 2023 and the figures were 1,07,081 units in March 2022. So, there was an increase of 42 per cent. The export figures fell from 1,49,243 units in March'23 to 94,715 units in March'22. So, they fell by 37 per cent.

In terms of commercial vehicles, the domestic sales figures increased by 74 per cent. They increased from 19,671 units in Mar'22 to 34,235 units in Mar'23. The exports of commercial vehicles fell from 21,193 units to 10,330 units which is a decrease of 51 per cent.

The YTD domestic two-wheeler sales saw a growth of 10 per cent as they increased from 16,41,084 units to 18,05,883 units. The exports fell by 25 per cent as the figures decreased from 21,95,772 units to 16,36,956 units. The sales of commercial domestic vehicles increased from 1,60,723 units to 3,00,734 units which is an increase of 87 per cent. While there is an increase in domestic sales, the exports figures fell by 41 per cent. In Apr-Mar 2022 the exports were 3,10,854 units whereas, in Apr-Mar 2023, it was 1,84,284 units.

It is important to note that these figures include the Chetak which is an electric scooter from Bajaj Auto. Bajaj recently introduced a new Premium variant. It is priced at ₹1.51 lakh ex-showroom. Bajaj Chetak now has an IDC-claimed range of 108 km. There are new colours on offer as well a new colour display.

Watch: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?

The latest launch from Bajaj Auto was the 2023 Pulsar NS160 and the Pulsar NS200. Both motorcycles got new hardware in form of new 33 mm USD forks in the front, there are new alloys, disc rotors and calipers as well. The instrument cluster is also updated to show more information. Apart from this, the engines on both motorcycles are OBD2 compliant.

