Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Automated Fitness Tests For Commercial Vehicles In Delhi Begins

Automated fitness tests for commercial vehicles in Delhi begins

The automated fitness tests are mandatory for all commercial vehicles as part of the Centre's new Vehicle Scrappage Policy. It mandates commercial vehicles to undergo such test after 15 years in service.
By : Updated on : 30 May 2022, 11:56 AM
Delhi Transport department has started automated fitness tests of commercial vehicles like buses and trucks. (HT_PRINT)

Automated fitness tests for commercial vehicles like buses and trucks have begun in the national capital. The transport department in Delhi has been started as part of the Centre's Vehicle Scrappage Policy which mandates commercial vehicles to undergo such fitness tests which have been plying on road for 15 years or more.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 6.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 6.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.89Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.4Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The automated fitness tests for buses and trucks in Delhi will reduce human intervention in the process and uses device instead. It check the noise levels and pollution using a probe through the emission pipe. After successful completion of the automated testing process, a certificate will be issued for each vehicle. The fitness certificate will be valid for one year.

The national vehicle scrappage policy came into effect from April this year. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notification, the renewal of certificate of fitness for public and commercial vehicles, like bus or truck, older than 15 years will also cost eight times more than it is currently. The renewal fee may range between 10,000 and 12,500.

Ashish Kundra, Delhi Transport Commissioner, said, “Automated fitness test for buses and trucks...pollution, health of engine and other parameters. High noise levels indicate that there is structurally a problem in the vehicle. There is also a mechanism to check the centering of the vehicle. Its speed governors and headlights are checked as well."

Earlier, such fitness tests requires a team of experts, including a foreman, to do the job under the supervision of an officer from the transport department. It used to be outsourced to an agency.

The Delhi transport department will soon float tenders to set up similar automated testing centres for small commercial vehicles like three-wheelers and taxis. Currently, fitness tests for other commercial vehicles like auto-rickshaws and taxis are done manually at a testing centre is located in Burari, Delhi.

 

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: automated fitness test DTC Delhi Transport Corporation Vehicle Scrappage Policy
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS