Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Automakers have pending backlog of over seven lakh orders as of December: Survey

Automakers have pending backlog of over seven lakh orders as of December: Survey

Due to the supply constraints, the average lead time for the industry for 2021 has been around 14 weeks globally.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jan 2022, 05:08 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only (AFP)

Automakers in the country have a backlog of more than seven lakh orders as of December 2021 due to the the shortage of semiconductors, as per the Economic Survey. Due to the supply constraints, the average lead time for the industry for 2021 has been around 14 weeks globally. Lead time is the difference between the date of order and actually receiving the vehicle.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

India too has experienced similar trends in the automobile sector, as per the survey. As per data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), carmakers in the country sold 2,19,421 passenger vehicles in the domestic market in December, down 13 per cent (year-on-year). "This is not a demand problem but a supply-side issue. The information from various car manufacturers' websites reveals a cumulative pendency of over 7 lakh orders as of December 2021," the Survey stated.

(Also read | Here's where all you can find semiconductor chip in vehicles)

The Survey also highlighted the efforts of the government in trying to boost semiconductor production in the country so as to avoid any future supply-chain shortage. An outlay of 76,000 crore has been approved for the development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The effort to boost this industry comes at a time when the global economy is facing a shortage of semiconductors due to severe disruptions in supply chains.

The PLI and other schemes that focus on boosting semiconductors will not only help domestic auto companies to overcome the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic but will also assist them to become globally competitive, especially in chip making, the Survey stated.

Shortage of the components led several companies from various industries to either shut factories or curtail production. Semiconductors are used in automobiles and its components, as well as electronic and medical devices.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 05:04 PM IST
TAGS: car sales semiconductor shortage chip shortage
Related Stories
Toyota India says PLI scheme to help auto industry become self-reliant
27 Jan 2022
New Audi Q7 to Kia Carens: Upcoming car launches in India in February 2022
29 Jan 2022
Toyota Hilux accessories list revealed ahead of launch in March
28 Jan 2022
Hyundai Motor expects vehicle production to rebound in first half of year
25 Jan 2022
MG Motor India sells over 4000 ZS EVs in last two years
29 Jan 2022
Pakistan auto industry faces headwind as prices of cars increase significantly
25 Jan 2022
BMW 6 Series might return in 2026 combining both 4 and 8 Series: Report
30 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS