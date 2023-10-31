SUVs are finding an increasing footprint in the Indian market

With affordability and the boxy shape, the compact SUVs are winning the battle

Here are top compact SUV options you can buy in India under 15 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the popular compact SUVs in India priced under 15 lakh

Tata Nexon is another popular offering priced under 15 lakh

A leading revenue churner for Hyundai, Venue is a viable option under 15 lakh

Kia Sonet comes as the most affordable Kia car in India

Nissan India's only offering Magnite SUV also sits in the same segment

Renault offers the Kiger SUV in this segment

Toyota too has Urban Cruiser in the same segment
