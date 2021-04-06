Ather Energy installs 10 fast charging stations across Mumbai

Ather Energy on Tuesday announce that it has set up its fast-charging public network - Ather Grid, across Mumbai. The company has previously inaugurated Ather experience center and initiated deliveries of the Ather 450X in Mumbai earlier in 2021. As per Ather, it has installed 10 EV charging points across Mumbai which are now live in areas such as Linking Road, Goregaon, Andheri, Fort, etc.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer said: “Ather Grid has seen steady adoption across all the cities we have begun deliveries in and we believe that accessible charging infrastructure is critical before launching our products in any market we enter. We have already signed up with multiple partners and will continue to do so in the months to come. Park+ has also been instrumental in finding us locations in Mumbai and increasing our reach."

The company says that it will install 'a minimum of 30 fast-charging points' in Mumbai by 2022. The Bengaluru based EV startup has partnered with Park+ to boost EV charging locations in Mumbai. For the record, Park+ provides users to locate 'smart parking', book slots and pay digitally.

Ather has already installed 128 public fast-charging points in India. This charging infrastructure can be used by all EVs free of charge till the end of September 2021.

“What the market needs right now is more visibility of the charging infrastructure. With increased visibility comes mental comfort, curbing range anxiety. We do not need the density like petrol or CNG gas stations but increased accessibility and faster-charging speeds. We will ensure that Ather Grid is present in prominent locations to build confidence amongst our consumers. I feel proud to be part of the team that is building not just a high performance scooter but also building a supporting ecosystem with it. With the infrastructure now up, we expect to see a lot more of Ather 450X in Amchi Mumbai," Pokela added.