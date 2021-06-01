Ashok Leyland expects plants to be operational for up to 10 days in June

Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said its manufacturing plants will be operational only for up to 10 days in the month of June due to lower demand and lockdown in states where its plants are located.

"Our plants are still not fully operational due to lockdown that is ongoing in the states where our plants are located. We expect the opening up announcements by the respective state governments in a phased manner, resulting in impact of our operations in the month of June 2021 also," Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

(Also read | Renault, Nissan to reopen Chennai plant in phased manner as Madras HC steps in)

The commercial vehicles major said demand is still to pick up due to lockdown. "In view of the above, we expect that our plants will be operational only for 5-10 days, for the month of June 2021," the company said. Last month, Ashok Leyland had announced it has curtailed production at its manufacturing plants due to dip in demand with second wave of Covid-19 sweeping across the country.

The company has carefully studied the demand situation, and efforts are being made to match the demand on the one hand, while being cognisant of the disruptions in the supply situation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.