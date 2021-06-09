Apple Maps offer 3D maps for navigation, new keys can unlock and start cars

Apple will change the way one uses Apple CarPlay to navigate while on the move. The company has released the iOS 15 update which has several features that will help a car owner using its services.

In its commitment to build 'the world’s best map', Apple iOS 15 has improved the feature even further with new ways to navigate. According to the latest updates, the users can get 3D maps to help understand navigation more precisely, besides having a better understanding of the surroundings.

The new Apple Maps will show significantly enhanced details which include elevation, new road colours and labels, custom-designed landmarks, and a new night-time mode with a moonlit glow.

When navigating using the CarPlay, Apple Maps will feature a three-dimensional city-driving experience with new road details. This feature will be immensely helpful for drivers to see details like turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and pedestrian crosswalks.

For those using public transports, Apple has added a feature to allow them pin favourite locations, which can be used for future reference, like daily commutes. This feature remembers the selected transit route and alerts the user before reaching the specified destination.

Apple is also offering augmented reality for users that generates a highly accurate position to deliver detailed walking directions. This may also help customers to find their vehicles in crowded multi-level parking spots.

Besides the new maps, Apple has also updated its Wallet with support for additional types of keys. This year, digital car keys get even better with support for Ultra Wideband technology, so users can securely unlock and start their supported vehicle without removing their iPhone from a pocket or bag.

Apple had introduced digital car keys last year. BMW became the first automobile manufacturer to add these keys that allow users to tap to unlock vehicles compatible with the system.

In United States, Apple will also allow customers to add their driver’s license or state IDs to Wallet later this year.