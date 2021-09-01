This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >
Auto >
News >
Amaze sedan helps Honda post 49% rise in domestic sales in August
Amaze sedan helps Honda post 49% rise in domestic sales in August
Honda Cars' India's best-seller Honda Amaze sedan managed to garner volumes of 6,591 units.
The automaker expects positive market momentum and demand to continue in the coming months as celebratory emotion takes over the nation.
Honda
Cars
India
has
posted
domestic
sales
growth
of
49
per
cent
in
August
at
11,177
units
as
compared
with
the
same
month
last
year,
when
it
sold
sold
7,509
units.
The
company's
best-seller
Honda
Amaze
sedan
managed
to
garner
volumes
of
6,591
units. The
family
sedan
was
recently
launched
in
the
Indian
market
in
an
updated
Avatar
on
18
August,
priced
between
₹6.32
lakh
and
₹11.15
lakh
(ex-showroom).
The
new
2021
Honda
Amaze
comes
with
a
redesigned
exterior
and
cosmetic
changes
inside
the
cabin,
and
comes
in
three
variants
-
E,
S,
VX.
“The
company's
best-seller
model
-
Amaze
drove
commendable
sales
volume…
and
reinforced
its
position
as
the
most
preferred
family
sedan
in
India,"
said
the
company's
Senior
Vice
President
and
Director
-
Marketing
&
Sales,
Rajesh
Goel. (Also
read
|
2021
Honda
Amaze
facelift
test
drive
review:
Minor
updates,
major
ambitions)
Honda Cars' exports stood at 2,262 units last month as compared with 450 units in August of 2020. The company has attributed the rise in overall sales growth to the positive sales momentum in the market due to the onset of the festive season. Further, strong demand from potential buyers helped the company achieve good volumes in the month of August. (Also read - Hyundai sales | MG Motor sales | Toyota sales | Skoda sales | Tata sales | Maruti sales | Kia sales)The automaker expects the positive momentum and demand to continue in the coming months as a celebratory emotion takes over the nation. “The celebratory fervour which began with Onam in Southern India will extend to the rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities," Goel said.While the company is optimistic about the rise in demand in the upcoming months leading towards peak of festival season, it is also carefully monitoring the situations related to coronavirus and supply constraints. “While we are quite optimistic on the demand side going forward, we are carefully monitoring the prevailing supply-side issues affecting the industry and any future Covid-related disruptions," Goel added.(With inputs from PTI)