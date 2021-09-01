Amaze sedan helps Honda post 49% rise in domestic sales in August

Honda Cars India has posted domestic sales growth of 49 per cent in August at 11,177 units as compared with the same month last year, when it sold sold 7,509 units. The company's best-seller Honda Amaze sedan managed to garner volumes of 6,591 units. The family sedan Similar Cars Honda Amaze 1199 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹11,21,344*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Maruti Suzuki Vitara-brezza 1462 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹11,47,862*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1462 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹10,54,221*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare

was recently launched in the Indian market in an updated Avatar on 18 August, priced between ₹6.32 lakh and ₹11.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 2021 Honda Amaze comes with a redesigned exterior and cosmetic changes inside the cabin, and comes in three variants - E, S, VX. “The company's best-seller model - Amaze drove commendable sales volume… and reinforced its position as the most preferred family sedan in India," said the company's Senior Vice President and Director - Marketing & Sales, Rajesh Goel. (Also read | 2021 Honda Amaze facelift test drive review: Minor updates, major ambitions)

Honda Cars' exports stood at 2,262 units last month as compared with 450 units in August of 2020. The company has attributed the rise in overall sales growth to the positive sales momentum in the market due to the onset of the festive season. Further, strong demand from potential buyers helped the company achieve good volumes in the month of August. (Also read - Hyundai sales | MG Motor sales | Toyota sales | Skoda sales | Tata sales | Maruti sales | Kia sales)The automaker expects the positive momentum and demand to continue in the coming months as a celebratory emotion takes over the nation. “The celebratory fervour which began with Onam in Southern India will extend to the rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities," Goel said.While the company is optimistic about the rise in demand in the upcoming months leading towards peak of festival season, it is also carefully monitoring the situations related to coronavirus and supply constraints. “While we are quite optimistic on the demand side going forward, we are carefully monitoring the prevailing supply-side issues affecting the industry and any future Covid-related disruptions," Goel added.(With inputs from PTI)