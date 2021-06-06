After Mumbai, more cities inching towards century mark in petrol price

Petrol price in Mumbai has already crossed the ₹100 a litre mark. Now as it seems, the other cities across the country are inching towards the century mark. Petrol and diesel price on Sunday has been hiked again after a day of pause. Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday have been hiked by 27 paise and 31 paise respectively across the country.

With the latest hike per litre price of petrol and diesel in Delhi became ₹95.03 and ₹85.95 respectively. With this incessant hike in fuel prices, per litre petrol prices in cities like Bhopal and Jaipur became ₹103.17 and ₹101.59 respectively.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan registered the highest price for a litre of petrol on Sunday at ₹105.33. Diesel is trading at ₹98.20 per litre on Sunday in the district.

Among the metro cities, the petrol price in Mumbai is the highest. A litre of petrol and diesel in the business capital of India is selling at ₹101.25 and ₹93.30 respectively. Petrol price in Bengaluru is at ₹98.20 per litre while a litre of diesel is selling at ₹91.12.

The cost of petrol in Chennai is ₹96.47 per litre, while diesel is available at ₹90.66. A litre of petrol and diesel in Kolkata is selling at ₹95.02 and ₹88.80 respectively. This was the third price hike of this month.

Fuel prices have been increasing incessantly for the last several weeks owing to the fluctuations in the international crude oil pricing. However, the most impactful factor is the steep rate of taxes imposed by the central and state governments, claims the oil marketing companies.

The excise duty and freight charges imposed by the central government along with the VAT imposed by the state governments contribute 60% of the retail price of petrol and 54% of diesel.