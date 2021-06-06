Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > After Mumbai, more cities inching towards century mark in petrol price
Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan registered the highest price for a litre of petrol on Sunday at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>105.33. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

After Mumbai, more cities inching towards century mark in petrol price

1 min read . 06 Jun 2021 HT Auto Desk

  • Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday have become dearer by 27 paise and 31 paise per litre respectively.
  • This is the third time price of petrol and diesel were increased in June.

Petrol price in Mumbai has already crossed the 100 a litre mark. Now as it seems, the other cities across the country are inching towards the century mark. Petrol and diesel price on Sunday has been hiked again after a day of pause. Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday have been hiked by 27 paise and 31 paise respectively across the country.

(Also Read: World Environment Day: India’s green fuel push with ethanol-blended petrol)

With the latest hike per litre price of petrol and diesel in Delhi became 95.03 and 85.95 respectively. With this incessant hike in fuel prices, per litre petrol prices in cities like Bhopal and Jaipur became 103.17 and 101.59 respectively.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan registered the highest price for a litre of petrol on Sunday at 105.33. Diesel is trading at 98.20 per litre on Sunday in the district.

Among the metro cities, the petrol price in Mumbai is the highest. A litre of petrol and diesel in the business capital of India is selling at 101.25 and 93.30 respectively. Petrol price in Bengaluru is at 98.20 per litre while a litre of diesel is selling at 91.12.

The cost of petrol in Chennai is 96.47 per litre, while diesel is available at 90.66. A litre of petrol and diesel in Kolkata is selling at 95.02 and 88.80 respectively. This was the third price hike of this month.

Fuel prices have been increasing incessantly for the last several weeks owing to the fluctuations in the international crude oil pricing. However, the most impactful factor is the steep rate of taxes imposed by the central and state governments, claims the oil marketing companies.

The excise duty and freight charges imposed by the central government along with the VAT imposed by the state governments contribute 60% of the retail price of petrol and 54% of diesel.

TRENDING NEWS

See All