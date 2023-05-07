Check out these top compact SUVs with turbo-petrol engines

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 07, 2023

Compact SUV segment is the most popular segment in the Indian market right now 

Most manufacturers are offering compact SUVs with naturally aspirated as well as turbo-petrol engines

 Naturally aspirated engine is aimed towards those who are on a tight budget and want good fuel economy

Turbo-petrol engines are for those who want good blend of power...

...torque and fun and can sacrifice a bit on fuel economy

 There are many options on sale with a turbocharged petrol engine in Indian market 

The first option is Maruti Suzuki Fronx at 9.72 L (ex-showroom)

Other options are Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, at 10.47L and 10.44L respectively

Next is XUV300, with Mahindra being the only manufacturer offering two turbocharged petrol engines
Tata Nexon is another option with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox
