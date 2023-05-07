Check out these top compact SUVs with turbo-petrol engines

Compact SUV segment is the most popular segment in the Indian market right now
Most manufacturers are offering compact SUVs with naturally aspirated as well as turbo-petrol engines
Naturally aspirated engine is aimed towards those who are on a tight budget and want good fuel economy
Turbo-petrol engines are for those who want good blend of power...
...torque and fun and can sacrifice a bit on fuel economy
There are many options on sale with a turbocharged petrol engine in Indian market
The first option is Maruti Suzuki Fronx at ₹9.72 L (ex-showroom)
Other options are Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, at ₹10.47L and ₹10.44L respectively
Next is XUV300, with Mahindra being the only manufacturer offering two turbocharged petrol engines