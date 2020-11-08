96% Hyundai vehicles produced for US market come standard with AEB safety tech

During the past year, 96% of the Hyundai's lineup of cars and SUVs produced for the US market were produced with standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) equipment, meeting a voluntary industry commitment two years in advance of the deadline.

In 2016, Hyundai joined the industry, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in committing to make AEB standard on virtually all light-duty vehicles by September 1, 2022.

IIHS estimates that this commitment will prevent 42,000 crashes and 20,000 injuries by 2025, and that front crash prevention systems with both forward collision warning and automatic braking reduce rear-end crashes by half. “We are proud to offer this life-saving technology on the vast majority of new Hyundai vehicles," said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "It speaks to our organizational dedication to vehicle safety and the industry’s ability to work together and advance motor vehicle safety voluntarily."

The carmaker's Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist uses a camera and/or radar to look for vehicles on the road ahead and warns drivers of a potential collision. If the system determines a collision could occur, it rings an alarm and flashes a visual alert.

Depending on the situation, it might also apply brakes to avoid impact or minimize damage. Hyundai says its system also reminds drivers and passengers to always wear safety belts, use appropriate child seats and focus on the drive.