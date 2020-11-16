Seven killed as vehicle falls into rivulet in Himachal, PM Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh. Seven people were killed when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a rivulet in the state's Mandi district, police said.

One person was also injured after the Mahindra pickup vehicle fell into Suketi Khud (rivulet) at Pulghrat near Mandi at around 2.30 am, they said.

Six people died on the spot, while two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members in a tweet. He said the government is carrying out a rescue and relief work, and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में सड़क हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। सरकार राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटी हुई है। इस दुर्घटना में मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं : PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2020

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

