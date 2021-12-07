2022 Hyundai Tucson adds new rugged XRT trim with bold looks

Hyundai had added a new XRT trim to its 2022 Tucson model that features bold looks on the exterior styling front, and distinct from the other standard Tucson models. The new variant features XRT-exclusive wheels and special dark exterior elements.

The new XRT trim is based on the Tucson SEL with Convenience package and is available on internal combustion models with or without Hyundai’s exclusive HTRAC AWD.

Buyers can opt for the XRT with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, but can't have the rugged SUV with a hybrid powertrain. While the Tucson XRT FWD has been priced at $32,625, the XRT AWD comes for $34,125.

The XRT is only available on the standard Tucson that sources power from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 187 horsepower and 241 Newton-meters of torque.

Other noticeable changes on the XRT trim include exclusive front and rear fascia with rugged detailing, prominent side cladding, black monotone exterior side mirrors, black 19-inch alloy wheels with rugged design, dark side window surrounds, and approach lighting or side steps. The new variant features black-only interior cloth seating and black headliner. There are roof cross rails and tow hitch.

Hyundai recently tied up with Sony Pictures to globally promote Tucson and Ioniq 5. Both the cars will make a Hollywood debut for the upcoming new Spiderman movie called ‘No Way Home’.

Ahead of the film’s official release on December 15, Hyundai launched a TV commercial and a 30-second spot to showcase the company’s human-centered mobility vision via product and technological innovations. The 30-second spot features the all-new Tucson modern compact SUV. This commercial shows key scenes from the film, including those starring Tucson and Tom Holland.