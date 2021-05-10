2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift: Five changes expected

Volkswagen is all set to take the cover off the 2021 Tiguan Allspace with a facelift version of the seven-seater SUV. The facelift version of the SUV will be launched a year after the previous model was launched in India back in March, 2020.

Volkswagen had launched the Tiguan AllSpace SUV in India at an introductory price of ₹33.12 lakh. The SUV on sale in India is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed DSG auto unit, which can churn out 190 hp of power. It also has 4MOTION All Wheel Drive system.

The facelift verison of the Tiguan Allspace was recently teased by the German carmaker. It is expected to be loaded with advanced technical features as well as a few design tweaks.