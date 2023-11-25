Made in India Nissan Magnite AMT launched in South Africa

Nissan recently launched the Magnite EZ-Shift in the Indian market bringing the option of an AMT automatic gearbox to the subcompact SUV. The Japanese carmaker has now launched the Magnite AMT in South Africa with the model exported from the India plant. In fact, the Nissan Magnite is made for the world at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Tamil Nadu and the new AMT variant is priced from 243,900 Rand (approx. ₹10.81 lakh) in South Africa.

The new Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift AMT brings the convenience of an automatic to the naturally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine. Previously, the Magnite was only offered with the CVT automatic transmission paired with only the 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The new 1.0-litre AMT combination arrives as a more cost-effective alternative and is priced from ₹6.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read : Nissan Magnite AMT introductory prices extended till November 30, bookings open

The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift was recently launched in India with the 5-speed AMT paired to the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

The Nissan Magnite AMT for South Africa is available in three variants - Visia, Acenta, and Acenta Plus. The SUV sold in South Africa is identical to the Indian version. The base variant comes with halogen headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels, a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, power windows and manual AC controls.

The mid-spec Acenta variant gets alloy wheels and a fancier 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The top-spec Acenta Plus adds LED headlamps, a reverse camera, cruise control and TPMS to the subcompact SUV.

Watch: Nissan Magnite EZ Shift AMT review: Is it better than the CVT?

Power comes from the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). In India, Nissan claims a fuel efficiency figure of 19.70 kmpl (ARAI certified) on the new automatic, which makes it mildly more frugal than the manual version. The new Magnite AMT also gets a creep and kick-down function to ensure more tractability at crawling speeds.

First Published Date: