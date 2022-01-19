Kia cars tasked with transporting duties at Australian Open amid Covid scare

Kia Corporation says that to assist in the safe transport of match officials, players and VIPs, it has provided tournament organizers with 130 vehicles which include models like the Sportage SUV, Carnival MPV and the all-electric EV6.

Kia has long been associated with the Australian Open in Melbourne - over two decades, and this year, the Korean automotive brand has supplied as many as 130 cars to the tournament for the safe transport of players, match officials and VIPs around Melbourne Park.

Australian Open officially started from Monday and will be held till January 30.

While thrilling tennis action is almost certain on the court, there is much concern about Covid off the playing areas with Omnicron variant spreading far and wide in Australia and the world over.

Kia Corporation recently highlighted that to assist in the safe transport of match officials, players and VIPs, it has provided tournament organizers with 130 vehicles which include models like the Sportage SUV, Carnival MPV and the all-electric EV6. “The partnership between Kia and the Australian Open is one of the longest in Australian sport and we value and respect this unique relationship that has helped us grow the AO into the premium global sports and entertainment event that it is today," said Craig Tiley, tournament director. “The Kia fleet, which includes the new all-electric vehicles for 2022, has become an iconic symbol of the AO, with the smartly branded AO Kia cars zipping around the city and keeping the AO on the move. It’s also a testament to our strong relationship that we are standing here beside Kia Arena, a year-round symbol of the friendship between Kia and the AO at Melbourne Park."

And Rafael Nadal will once be one of the key players to watch out for at the tournament. Before the event began, he was at the official handover ceremony for the Kia vehicles. He had previously added the Kia EV6 to his personal fleet, underlining his commitment to drive electric where and when he could.

First Published Date: