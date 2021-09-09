Ford to stop India production: Five auto companies that bid farewell

Premier Automobiles
Premier Automobiles Ltd. was one of the most successful and famous automobile brands in India that had to cease operations due to lacklustre sales. The company is most famously known for its cars like Rio and Padmini. The Premier Padmini is still predominantly operational as taxis in Mumbai. The company started its operations in the late 1940s.
It used to sell licenced vehicles from famous international brands such Plymouth, Dodge, Fiat, Peugeot etc. However, with the liberalisation of the Indian economy, the competition mounted and it became tough for Premier to continue operations. Sales performance too dropped drastically. Eventually, the Pune-based auto company ceased its operations. In December 2018, Premier filed for bankruptcy.