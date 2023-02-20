Volkswagen Tiguan to go pure electric by 2026, could be called ID. Tiguan

Volkswagen is reportedly working on a pure electric version of the Tiguan, the brand's bestselling SUV. The SUV is slated to go all-electric by 2025, with production scheduled for 2026, claims a report by Handelsblatt. The report claims that the German auto manufacturer has taken this decision at a worse council meeting. The decision comes as part of the brand's strategy to electrify its entire product lineup in the coming years.

The Volkswagen ID. Tiguan, as the pure electric version of the SUV could be christened, would be similar in style and dimension to the existing internal combustion engine-powered model, claims the report. The upcoming electric SUV will be underpinned by the automaker's updated MEB Plus architecture, which would be the base for the all-electric Volkswagen Golf as well. Details about this EV architecture are still not revealed, but it would feature new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) prismatic battery cells and will come with charging speeds of up to 200 kW.

Speaking about the plan to transform the Tiguan into an all-electric SUV, Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume hinted that there had been strong demand from customers for an all-electric Tiguan, just like the Golf EV. “The Golf is an icon – a whole generation was named after it. That’s why we also want to bring vehicles like the Golf and the Tiguan into the electric age," he added.

The German auto marquee plans to sell only electric vehicles by 2033, and the Tiguan EV would arrive as a key model in that strategy. Besides transforming the Golf and Tiguan into electric-only models, the carmaker is close to launching the production variant of the ID.7, which will replace the Passat, and is reportedly working on an all-electric pickup truck for the US market.

