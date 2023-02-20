The big highlights of Kia EV6 electric car

The Kia EV6 wins the title of 'Best of the Year' in the 41st annual MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards
It also grabs the title of 'Best EV' alongside three other top electric vehicles
To conclude the winners, the team evaluates nearly 150 vehicles on factors such as price, practicality, performance and fuel efficiency
Making its debut last year, Kia EV6 is steadily gaining popularity around the globe
The automaker shares more than 20,000 units of the electric vehicle has been sold since its launch in the US
This electric vehicle is also present in the Indian market for a starting cost of ₹59.95 lakh
The EV is offered in two variants in the country
It comes with 77.4 kWh battery pack
Kia EV6 promises a range up to 500 km