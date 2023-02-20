The big highlights of Kia EV6 electric car

Published Feb 20, 2023

The Kia EV6 wins the title of 'Best of the Year' in the 41st annual MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards

It also grabs the title of 'Best EV' alongside three other top electric vehicles

To conclude the winners, the team evaluates nearly 150 vehicles on factors such as price, practicality, performance and fuel efficiency

Making its debut last year, Kia EV6 is steadily gaining popularity around the globe

The automaker shares more than 20,000 units of the electric vehicle has been sold since its launch in the US

This electric vehicle is also present in the Indian market for a starting cost of 59.95 lakh

The EV is offered in two variants in the country

It comes with 77.4 kWh battery pack 

Kia EV6 promises a range up to 500 km
Know more about Kia EV6's features
